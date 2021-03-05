LaVern Lester SchulteLaVern Lester Schulte, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Levine-Dickson Hospice House.Born in Harbor Beach, Mich., he was the son of the late Carl Francis Schulte and Martha Eldora Schulte.Mr. Schulte served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1964, and worked as a machine operator for Chrysler Automotive.He was a former member of Oakdale Baptist Church.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Suzann Jarrard Schulte of the home; and son, Jason (Tammy) Schulte of Jacksonville, Fla.The family will gather at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 148 Lazy Lane in Mooresville, Friday, March 5, from 3 to 5 p.m.Memorial donations may be made to Levin-Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home