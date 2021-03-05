Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaVern Lester Schulte
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
LaVern Lester Schulte

LaVern Lester Schulte, 82, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Levine-Dickson Hospice House.

Born in Harbor Beach, Mich., he was the son of the late Carl Francis Schulte and Martha Eldora Schulte.

Mr. Schulte served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1964, and worked as a machine operator for Chrysler Automotive.

He was a former member of Oakdale Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Suzann Jarrard Schulte of the home; and son, Jason (Tammy) Schulte of Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will gather at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 148 Lazy Lane in Mooresville, Friday, March 5, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Levin-Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results