Leon BostApril 30, 1956 - June 21, 2021Our Lord has awarded wings to a beautiful soul, Joel Leon Bost, on his homegoing, Monday, June 21, 2021.Leon was preceded in death by his son, Burley E. Bost; along with his parents, Lauren T. and Vermell Brown Bost.He is survived by his life and soulmate, Susie M. Gambill; two sisters, Donna B. Williams (Lynn) and Theresa B. Wagner (Steve); and two brothers, Roger D. Bost (Cindy) and Jason T. Bost (Cirela).He retired from Carolina Beverage in 2019 with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS).Leon was a great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was a kind and humble person who was loved by everyone he knew. His favorite and best times were spent with his soulmate, Susie, at the beach, mountains, or wherever they were together. Susie was his caregiver until his death at their home with assistance of Trellis Supportive Care.His understanding of the Bible made him a true scholar of the Word.All donations will be made to the Trellis Supportive Care of Davie County, 377 Hospital St. #103, Mocksville, NC 27028.To honor the wishes of Leon, there will be no formal services but rather, spend time searching your heart and getting it right with God before your appointment comes.Nicholson Funeral Home