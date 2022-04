Leonard Ricardo Parker



Mr. Leonard Ricardo Parker, 67, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.



Funeral services were held in Florida Wednesday, April 20. Burial will be held Saturday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m., in the Shepherd's Church of God Church Cemetery in Mooresville.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Parker family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 22, 2022.