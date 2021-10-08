Linda Faye (Benfield) Bruce
February 13, 1942 - September 28, 2021
Linda Faye (Benfield) Bruce, 79, of Statesville, formerly of Stonebridge Community of Ashe County, departed this world Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from her home in Iredell County.
Linda was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of the late Robert E.L. Benfield and Winona (Holton) Benfield. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Glady Willard Bruce.
In life, Linda graduated from Cool Spring High School's Class of 1960. She worked in the textile industry for nearly 30 years before she retired in 2000. Linda was a gifted fabric and watercolor artist. She was also a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and a former member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with the Ashe County Arts Council and an avid Carolina Panthers Fan.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Edward Lee Bruce (Susan) of Huntersville; a daughter, Amanda Bruce of Statesville; brothers, David Benfield (Sara) of Charleston, S.C., and Ray Benfield (Kathy) of Wilkesboro. Also, surviving Linda are her grandchildren, Joey, Allison, Katherine, Jacob, Margaret, Emily, and Oliver; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and quilting sisters. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
A visitation for Linda was held Friday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. A funeral service for Linda was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
Please consider memorials to Ashe County Arts Council at ashecountyarts.org
or Duke Heart Center c/o Duke Health at gifts.duke.edu
.
Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 8, 2021.