Linda York CampbellLinda York Campbell, 76, passed away to her heavenly home Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.She was born July 4, 1945, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Flate York and Mary Mullis York. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Espy Lee Campbell to whom she was married 45 years; and a grandson, Bailey Sloan.Linda was a lady of faith and a devout Christian with a deep compassion for others and huge helping heart. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time in their company, especially having her large family gathered in the living room.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 16 years, Melvin Campbell; son, Edward Lee Campbell and wife, Martha; daughters, Melinda Gryder and husband, Terry, and Robin Cleary and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Hannah Gryder, Michelle Clendenning (Paul), Adam Campbell, C.J. Gryder, Courtney Ouimet (Lucas) and Zoey Cleary; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah and Jordyn Head and Colton Ouimet; brothers, Homer York and wife, Donna and Clay York; sisters, Wilma Gaither (James), Rosalie Campbell, Vanessa Sharpe (Keith) and Cynthia Madison; and numerous other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Winthrop Friendship Meeting Church, 262 Winthrop Rd., in Harmony, with Pastor Billy Louya officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Winthrop Friendship Meeting Church in Harmony.Nicholson Funeral Home