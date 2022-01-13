Menu
Linda York Campbell
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Linda York Campbell

Linda York Campbell, 76, passed away to her heavenly home Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 4, 1945, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Flate York and Mary Mullis York. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Espy Lee Campbell to whom she was married 45 years; and a grandson, Bailey Sloan.

Linda was a lady of faith and a devout Christian with a deep compassion for others and huge helping heart. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time in their company, especially having her large family gathered in the living room.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 16 years, Melvin Campbell; son, Edward Lee Campbell and wife, Martha; daughters, Melinda Gryder and husband, Terry, and Robin Cleary and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Hannah Gryder, Michelle Clendenning (Paul), Adam Campbell, C.J. Gryder, Courtney Ouimet (Lucas) and Zoey Cleary; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Noah and Jordyn Head and Colton Ouimet; brothers, Homer York and wife, Donna and Clay York; sisters, Wilma Gaither (James), Rosalie Campbell, Vanessa Sharpe (Keith) and Cynthia Madison; and numerous other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Winthrop Friendship Meeting Church, 262 Winthrop Rd., in Harmony, with Pastor Billy Louya officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Winthrop Friendship Meeting Church in Harmony.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Winthrop Friendship Meeting Church
262 Winthrop Rd, Harmony, NC
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Winthrop Friendship Meeting Church
262 Winthrop Rd, Harmony, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
