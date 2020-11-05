Menu
Linda Knox
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Linda Knox

Linda Williams Knox, 77, of Clemmons, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Forsyth Regional Medical Center. Born in Iredell County, Dec. 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Richard Carter Williams and Ruth Virginia Elam Williams. Linda was a very intense, energetic and enigmatic person. She was an outstanding athlete in her younger years and had an entrepreneur spirit having owned a restaurant, drove an 18-wheeler truck and was a real estate developer and general contractor.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Josey and Janet Williams.

Survivors include a son, Giles Knox (Christa); brothers, David Williams (Debbie) and Hiram Williams; sister, Marie Steele; grandsons, Sage and Ramsey Knox; and best friend and business partner, Judy Cherry.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of Iredell, 110 Robinson Rd., Mooresville, N.C. 28117.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677-5851
Nov
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
