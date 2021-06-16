Linda Sue (Campbell) MahaffeyDecember 17, 1940 - June 13, 2021Linda Sue (Campbell) Mahaffey, 80, of Statesville, entered her heavenly home, Sunday, June 13, 2021, from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Forsyth County.Linda was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of the late William Campbell and Hazel (Norton) Campbell.Linda graduated from Scotts High School. She was later an employee for Jansen, Davis Regional Hospital, and the original Reavis Funeral Home. Linda married the love of her life, Larry Dean Mahaffey, in 1993, in Statesville, and was a member of Command Baptist Church.Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory a loving husband, Larry Mahaffey; sons, David Adams (Rachel) and Ricky Adams (Rhonda), both of Statesville; daughter, Sandra Adams of Conover; stepdaughter, Crystal Bacon (Eddie) of Waynesboro; and a sister, Becky Smith (Ham) of Statesville. Also, surviving Linda are her many grandchildren, Hannah Gilliand (Bryan), Sarah Robertson (Joe), Dustin Templeton (Caitlin), Max Meehan, and Abigail Adams, who was the apple of her eye; stepgrandchildren, Noah, Coby, Olivia, and Sophia Bacon, David Ray and Tiffany Guy; and special friends, Barbara Morrison, Louise Lenderman and Connie Strickland.A visitation for Linda will be held Thursday, June 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. A funeral service will take place Friday, June 18, at Command Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Linda will be laid to rest in Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville