Linda Sue Mahaffey
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
318 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Linda Sue (Campbell) Mahaffey

December 17, 1940 - June 13, 2021

Linda Sue (Campbell) Mahaffey, 80, of Statesville, entered her heavenly home, Sunday, June 13, 2021, from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Forsyth County.

Linda was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Iredell County. She was the daughter of the late William Campbell and Hazel (Norton) Campbell.

Linda graduated from Scotts High School. She was later an employee for Jansen, Davis Regional Hospital, and the original Reavis Funeral Home. Linda married the love of her life, Larry Dean Mahaffey, in 1993, in Statesville, and was a member of Command Baptist Church.

Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory a loving husband, Larry Mahaffey; sons, David Adams (Rachel) and Ricky Adams (Rhonda), both of Statesville; daughter, Sandra Adams of Conover; stepdaughter, Crystal Bacon (Eddie) of Waynesboro; and a sister, Becky Smith (Ham) of Statesville. Also, surviving Linda are her many grandchildren, Hannah Gilliand (Bryan), Sarah Robertson (Joe), Dustin Templeton (Caitlin), Max Meehan, and Abigail Adams, who was the apple of her eye; stepgrandchildren, Noah, Coby, Olivia, and Sophia Bacon, David Ray and Tiffany Guy; and special friends, Barbara Morrison, Louise Lenderman and Connie Strickland.

A visitation for Linda will be held Thursday, June 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville. A funeral service will take place Friday, June 18, at Command Baptist Church at 3 p.m. Linda will be laid to rest in Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County.

Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

www.reavisfh.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville
318 Davie Avenue, Statesville, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Command Baptist Church
658 Island Ford Road, Statesville, NC
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear this but I know that Linda was a good godly woman and always so nice to me and my family. No doubt she will be missed by many. So glad I had the pleasure of knowing Linda and Larry at FSBC. Prayers for the family
Carol Porter
June 28, 2021
Hannah, Bryan, Becky, I am so sorry for your loss!
Linda Schade
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Angela Guffy
Friend
June 16, 2021
