Lindsay Alan RoddenLindsay Alan Rodden, 68, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, surrounded by family at his home.He was born Oct. 15, 1952, the son of the late Thomas Aaron Rodden and Virginia Dare Pence Rodden.Alan was a man of faith and attended Troutman Church of God. He enjoyed Power of the Past Antique Tractor Club, music, singing, and loved life to the fullest. Most of all, he was devoted and loved his family.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Elizabeth Jones Rodden; beloved daughter, Emily Elizabeth Rodden; brothers, Thomas Wendell Rodden, William Michael Rodden, Julian Kim Rodden (Ann), David James Rodden and Brian Carroll Rodden; sisters, Julianna Bell Rodden Martin and Susan Adele Rodden Miller (Eddie); and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Troutman Church of God, 490 S. Main St., in Troutman, with Pastor Connor Lambert Officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Troutman Church of God Mission Program for Uruguay.Nicholson Funeral Home