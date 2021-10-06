Linnie Elmore WaughApril 17, 1927 - October 2, 2021Linnie Elmore Waugh, 94, of Statesville, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.Linnie was born April 17, 1927, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late James William "Will" and Gracie Denny Elmore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harry Eugene Waugh, who passed away Feb. 23, 1999; six brothers, an infant brother, Herbert, George, Lee, Santford and R.C. Elmore; and three sisters, Pearlie Mae E. Turner, Florence E. Hinson and Stella E. Little Wilson.Those left to cherish her memory are one son and daughter-in-law, Bennie and Barbara Souther Waugh of Statesville; grandson, Clint Matthew Waugh and his wife, Michelle, of Jacksonville, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and one special niece, Gladys Little Thompson of Statesville.Linnie worked for Flexnit of Statesville and continued to work there even after Bali, Sara Lee Corporation bought Flexnit. She retired in 1992 after nearly 30 years of being a dedicated, hard-working employee.Linnie loved to sew and make beaded dolls and ornaments. Later she began making all kinds of items from plastic canvas, too. She loved spending time working with her crafts. Numerous family members and friends looked forward to Christmas as she always made lots of ornaments for Christmas giving.The family will speak to friends Friday, Oct. 8, at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home from 1 to 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., in the Chapel, with the Rev. Jonathon Sherrill officiating. A private burial at Iredell Memorial Gardens will follow.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home