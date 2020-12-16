To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We are truly sorry for the loss of this outstanding woman. The last of the John and Josie Baity children to leave us. I enjoyed my Aunt on so many different occasions and unfortunately did not spend enough time with her.
Margaret, Don and I wish you quick healing and our prayers.
Don and Louise Stewart
December 19, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your Mother.
Georgia Campbell Smith
December 17, 2020
Patricia McBrayer
December 16, 2020
