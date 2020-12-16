Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Shoemaker Moose Gibson
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Lois Shoemaker Moose Gibson

December 14, 2020

Lois Shoemaker Moose Gibson, 90, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are truly sorry for the loss of this outstanding woman. The last of the John and Josie Baity children to leave us. I enjoyed my Aunt on so many different occasions and unfortunately did not spend enough time with her. Margaret, Don and I wish you quick healing and our prayers.
Don and Louise Stewart
December 19, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your Mother.
Georgia Campbell Smith
December 17, 2020
Patricia McBrayer
December 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results