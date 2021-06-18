Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Ann Jones
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Lois Ann Jones

May 2, 1959 - June 15, 2021

Lois Ann Jones, 62, of Walnut Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Born May 2, 1959, in Transylvania County, she was the daughter of the late William Walter McJunkins and Ruth Ann Owens McJunkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Roy Lee Jones.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Alexis Jones and Cricket Mock and her husband, James; her siblings, Carolyn Gray and her husband, David, Bill McJunkins and his wife, Angela, and David Wright and his wife, Becky; 18 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-aunts, Bernice Nix and Medora Knight; her life partner, Jeff Oleson of the home; her brother-in-law, Vince Oleson; and her baby, Peanut, who lifted her up when she was down.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, with her family and friends officiating.

For those who wish to make memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.donate3.cancer.org.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Jun
19
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Rd, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My aunt was an amazing woman. Strong, loving, caring and giving. I´ll forever cherish the memories we got to share together.
Jessica Lathrop
Family
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results