Lois Ann Jones
May 2, 1959 - June 15, 2021
Lois Ann Jones, 62, of Walnut Grove, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Born May 2, 1959, in Transylvania County, she was the daughter of the late William Walter McJunkins and Ruth Ann Owens McJunkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Roy Lee Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Alexis Jones and Cricket Mock and her husband, James; her siblings, Carolyn Gray and her husband, David, Bill McJunkins and his wife, Angela, and David Wright and his wife, Becky; 18 nieces and nephews; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-aunts, Bernice Nix and Medora Knight; her life partner, Jeff Oleson of the home; her brother-in-law, Vince Oleson; and her baby, Peanut, who lifted her up when she was down.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, with her family and friends officiating.
For those who wish to make memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.donate3.cancer.org
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 18, 2021.