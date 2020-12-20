She was born July 1, 1930, in Highland Park, IL, to Russell W. and Freda A. (Scholer) Potterton. She graduated from Libertyville Township H.S. in 1948, "A ready wit, a happy smile, and eyes that sparkle all the while." On May 26, 1951, she married Vernon Hayden Schneider, also of Libertyville. During their 59 year marriage, Lois and Vern resided in Libertyville, IL; Troutman, NC; Statesville, NC; and Ocala, FL.
Lois became interested in Genealogy when her grandfather passed away in 1961. Thereafter, Lois spent innumerable hours researching family ancestry. In 1977, Lois was a charter member and elected president of the Iredell County N.C. Genealogical Society, whose purpose was "To... collect and preserve biographical materials, educate members and promote interest in family linage." Over her tenure, she published several books of abstracts and local records.
Lois was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for more than 40 years. She was also a member of the Daughters of American Colonists, and the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vern; sisters, Arleen Potterton and Aileen (Potterton) Hapke; brother, Wayne R. Potterton; and parents.
Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the family has decided not to hold a public visitation or service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home
910 SE Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
I met Lois thru our Genealogy Club in Oak Run in Ocala. What a lovely lady with a beautiful smile. She will be missed by all who knew her. My condolences to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Mary Stimson
December 28, 2020
Lois was my first Ocala friend even a couple months before moving here. She was the Registrar of DAR, and she transferred my Tulsa membership to Ocala. She was active in many worthy organizations including our Oak Run Genealogy Club. Lois was a delightful, dedicated member of the community.
Susanna Pollock Hough
Friend
December 23, 2020
We are so saddened to learn of the passing of this dear lady. She was a Neighborhood Rep in our neighborhood in Oak Run and we always had a great relationship with her. We remember her walking her little silver schnauzer around the neighborhood. Mary had a telephone conversation with her a few weeks ago at her new residence in Canterfield; she told Mary she really liked her apartment there. We will miss her but will cherish our friendship with her.