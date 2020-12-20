Lois Mae (Potterton) Schneider



July 1, 1930 - December 3, 2020



Lois passed away suddenly Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, from natural causes.



She was born July 1, 1930, in Highland Park, IL, to Russell W. and Freda A. (Scholer) Potterton. She graduated from Libertyville Township H.S. in 1948, "A ready wit, a happy smile, and eyes that sparkle all the while." On May 26, 1951, she married Vernon Hayden Schneider, also of Libertyville. During their 59 year marriage, Lois and Vern resided in Libertyville, IL; Troutman, NC; Statesville, NC; and Ocala, FL.



Lois became interested in Genealogy when her grandfather passed away in 1961. Thereafter, Lois spent innumerable hours researching family ancestry. In 1977, Lois was a charter member and elected president of the Iredell County N.C. Genealogical Society, whose purpose was "To... collect and preserve biographical materials, educate members and promote interest in family linage." Over her tenure, she published several books of abstracts and local records.



Lois was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for more than 40 years. She was also a member of the Daughters of American Colonists, and the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century.



Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vern; sisters, Arleen Potterton and Aileen (Potterton) Hapke; brother, Wayne R. Potterton; and parents.



Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, the family has decided not to hold a public visitation or service.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474.



Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home



910 SE Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, FL 34470



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 20, 2020.