Lois Wooten GrayceMrs. Lois Wooten Grayce, 80, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Mrs. Grayce was born June 13, 1940, in Sparta, to the late Mr. Bert Wooten and Mrs. Beulah Wooten. On Aug. 2, 1958, she married Charles B. Grayce Jr. Where were married for 54 years before his passing.Mrs. Grayce worked in several local sewing factories. And work as a teacher sub and subbed in school cafeterias. She loved to work in her gardens and give people vegetables. She loved to play softball and bowled in many leagues. She also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. She was a very active member at her church, Mt. Herman Lutheran Church. She was well known for her famous green beans at all functions.In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Gwyn Wooten and infant, Billy Dean Wooten; niece, Rhonda Testerman; and brother-in-law, Steven Sawyer.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Grayce; son, Jeff Grayce; grandson, Joseph Ryan (Haley) Grayce; great-grandchildren, Beckam Grayce and Fynley Grayce; sisters, Carol (Lamon) Loggins and Wanda Sawyer; brother, Hal Wooten; sister-in-law, Eva Wooten; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Will Dullin and Pastor Tom Corbell officiating.Memorials may be made in Mrs. Grayce's memory to Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Building Fund.Nicholson Funeral Home