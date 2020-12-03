Lonnie Carroll HarmonLonnie Carroll Harmon, 84, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Statesville, the son of the late Lonnie Benjamin Harmon and Louise Collins Harmon. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Harmon.He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Lonnie was a man of faith and a member of Rose Chapel United Methodist Church and was active in prison ministry for 48 years. He loved to be outdoors, enjoyed spending time in his garage tinkering or in his garden planting things. He was employed with JC Penny for 37 years until his retirement.Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 51 years, Martha Harmon; two brothers, Chester Harmon and wife, Carolyn, and Sidney Harmon and wife, Wilma; and numerous other family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at Nicholson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Camp officiating. The family will receive friends one hour at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rose Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Statesville.Memorials may be made to Rose Chapel United Methodist Church, 813 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home