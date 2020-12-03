Menu
Lonnie Carroll Harmon
DIED
December 2, 2020
Lonnie Carroll Harmon, 84, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Statesville, the son of the late Lonnie Benjamin Harmon and Louise Collins Harmon. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Harmon.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Lonnie was a man of faith and a member of Rose Chapel United Methodist Church and was active in prison ministry for 48 years. He loved to be outdoors, enjoyed spending time in his garage tinkering or in his garden planting things. He was employed with JC Penny for 37 years until his retirement.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 51 years, Martha Harmon; two brothers, Chester Harmon and wife, Carolyn, and Sidney Harmon and wife, Wilma; and numerous other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, at Nicholson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Camp officiating. The family will receive friends one hour at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rose Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Statesville.

Memorials may be made to Rose Chapel United Methodist Church, 813 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
As a young child walking to the bus stop, Mr. Harmon saved my terrified siblings and me from the inquisitive German shepherd who lived next door to the Harmons. I will always remember him running across his front yard shouting at Bear to get away and using his sling shot to free us from the dog's inquisitive investigation of our coat pockets. Thank you for that memory and kindness. May God's peace be with the entire Harmon family at this time.
Sarah Webb Wolf
December 3, 2020
My family lived on "Harmon Drive" (now Strawberry Ln) for 4 decades. We basically grew up as neighbors of the Harmons. We have very fond memories of Lonnie and Martha. My prayers are with you, Martha. May God sustain you with His comfort, love, and peace during this time of sorrow.
Lynette Webb Rambo
December 3, 2020