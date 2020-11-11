Menu
Lorraine Estelle Giard Koehler
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Lorraine Estelle Giard Koehler

May 6, 1939 - November 9, 2020

Lorraine Estelle Giard Koehler, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Born May 6, 1939, in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Theodore Giard and Blanche Parent Giard.

Lorraine worked in the food service industry and loved decorating and wallpapering.

She was a member of Poplar Springs Church of God. Most recently, she was attending Troutman Church of God.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Daniel Joseph Critchlow of Statesville; daughter, Karen Anne Sherrill (Michael) of Catawba; and feline companion, Stalena.

There will be no formal services scheduled at this time.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 11, 2020.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
