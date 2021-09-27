Menu
Louise Henline
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Louise Henline

Louise Watson Henline, 82, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Louise was born July 20, 1939, in Nebo, and was the daughter of the late Hugh Lee Watson and Kathryn Rowe Watson. She was a graduate of Nebo High School and on Dec. 25, 1957, was married to James Charlie Henline Sr., who passed away Jan. 14, 2014. She was a former buyer for Hines Department Store in Statesville and in later years, worked at Westgate, Cooks, Southside and Holmes Drug Store in customer service. Before retiring, she worked for Jenkins Cleaners. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved her church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.

She is survived by five children, Sherry H. Garland (John), J. Charlie Henline Jr. (Cindy), Wesley Todd Henline (Evie), all of Statesville, Traci H. Cox (Ronnie), of Garden City, S.C., and Russell W. Henline, also of Statesville; and seven grandchildren, Ben, Cody and Caleb Garland, Garrett and Callie Henline, Zackary and Payton Cox. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Watson (Barbara) of Nebo; and a sister, Helen Clemmons (Jimmy) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30 at Bethel U.M.C. Cemetery, with Pastor Anne Tavenner and Pastor Ron Setzer officiating. The family would appreciate that all COVID-19 guidelines be followed.

Memorials may be made to the Cemetery Fund — Bethel U.M.C., 168 Lookout Dam Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Bethel U.M.C. Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Sorry I was unable to attend her funeral, I did come to Charlie's seven years ago. It seems we are 5th cousins.. linked via George Washington Hainline 1762-1850 of Kentucky & later Illinois.
Barry Henline
Family
November 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale and Whitney Dehart
October 1, 2021
Sending our love and sympathy to the entire Henline Family.
Ron and Paula McLelland
September 28, 2021
Hard to believe my friend is gone. I Love this whole family. Sending sympathy to all you kids.
Linda Boggs
September 27, 2021
May God give you peace during this time. Sorry for your loss.
Gail Leaird
Friend
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results