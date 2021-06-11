Louise Sigmon Hunter



January 19, 1937 - December 28, 2020



Louise Sigmon Hunter, 83 of Statesville, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave. in Statesville.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Statesville, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677 or to the Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville 28677.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.