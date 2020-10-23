Loy DevineMr. Loy Wilson Devine, 84, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.Mr. Devine was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Lincoln County, and was the son of the late Chesley Rand Devine and Edith Kiser Devine. He received his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University and his Master's degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. He was a social worker for Tri County Mental Health in Statesville. He was married to the late Patricia Costner Devine, who passed away June 9, 2015. Together, Loy and Pat were active members of First Baptist Church in Statesville, where Loy was a Sunday school teacher and served the church in many capacities.He is survived by son, Trevor Devine (Ginny) of Statesville; two grandchildren, Jack and Zoë Devine of Statesville; brother, Blair Devine (Judy) of Lincolnton and nephew, Shawn Devine.Loy and Pat loved spending time with family and had a special connection and interest in the lives of their grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family on all sides as well as with their church family who they cherished as their own.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Nelson Gernade officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m., in Forest Lawn Cemetery of Lincolnton.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church; Iredell Christian Ministries; or Gordon Hospice House.Troutman Funeral Home