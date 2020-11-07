Lucille Bost Sharpe
Mrs. Margaret Lucille Bost Sharpe, 96, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.
Born Oct. 28, 1924, in Iredell County, she was the daughter to the late Fred Marshall Bost Sr. and Effie Mae Sharpe Bost. Mrs. Sharpe was a lifelong member of Abilene church of Christ. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Sharpe also enjoyed sewing, vegetable and flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Franklin Sharpe.
Left to cherish her loving memory is a son, Allen B. Sharpe; grandchildren, Laura E. Sharpe (Mike Huie) and Craig Sharpe (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Lydia Sharpe and Emily Sharpe; and special nieces, Grace Bumgarner, Wanda Shoe, Fredna Stroud and Alice Lail.
A graveside service to honor Mrs. Sharpe's life will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., in the Abilene church of Christ Cemetery with Minister Dave Olson officiating.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Sharpe's name to Abilene Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 120 Bell Farm Rd., Statesville, North Carolina 28625.
.
.
