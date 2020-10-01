Lucy Boyd ThomasSeptember 29, 2020With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Lucy Boyd Thomas, 90, of Statesville, formerly of Bradshaw, W.Va., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 11:22 a.m.Lucy was a dedicated Christian with deep and abiding faith and was loved by all.Lucy had a passion for gardening and would spend hours tending to thousands of daylilies. Lucy's legacy will be remembered as raising a strong family circle. She loved to entertain and cook Christmas dinner. As a family, we will forever cherish the many holidays spent together.She was preceded in death by her parents, James Holly Boyd and Sarah Ann Deel Boyd; husband, Cecil Thomas, and longtime companion, Clarence Blevins; two sons, Lewis Thomas and Mac Thomas; daughter-in-law, Diana Thomas, and great-grandson, Paxton Thomas; and siblings Mable Boyd Hagy, Fanny Boyd Pruitt, Arthur Boyd, Steve Boyd and James Kenard Boyd Sr.She is survived by her children, Phyllis Hagerman, Janey Lester (Bradford), and John Thomas (Candace Vangile), all of Statesville; daughter-in-law, Linda Thomas of Gilbert, S.C.; and stepson, Kenny Blevins (Jackie) of Bradshaw, W.Va. She is further survived by her sisters, Avanell Boardwine and Josephine Hibbitts of Grundy, Va.; half sisters, Becky Boyd of Russell Prater, Va., and Mattie Boyd of Hurley, Va.; grandchildren, Edward Morris, Mark Hagerman (Renee), Shanna Parris (Wayne), Tracey Thomas (Chris), Lewis Thomas (Brigitt), David Thomas (Marjorie), Jennifer Johnson (Shawn), Mac Thomas Jr. (Amanda), Jason Lester, John Robert Thomas (Rebecca), Hilarie Thomas, Chelsea Thomas, Andrew Morris, Cory Morris, Sherri Coble (Randy), Jimmy Bowles (Connie), Bradley Blevins (Stephanie) and Kathie Blankenship (Doyle); an abundance of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren too numerous to count. She was also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.The family will like to express their love and appreciation to Thelma Blankenship of Iaeger, W.Va., for being a wonderful friend to Lucy for over 30 years.Mrs. Thomas will lie in state Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Bunch Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Ave. in Statesville. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with Brother Albert "Jimmy" Rowe officiating. Graveside service will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home