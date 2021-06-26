Lucy Whitener MillerJune 25, 2021Lucy Whitener Miller, 87, of Statesville, passed away Friday morning, June 25, 2021.Born in Webb County, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Ramirez and Maria DeLaLuz Tenorio Ramirez. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Whitener Sr.; her second husband, Glenn E. Miller; and brothers, Antonio and Pedro Ramirez.Lucy worked as a Teacher's Aide at Northview Elementary for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved her grandchildren, enjoyed traveling throughout the states, and was very artistic.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Cockerham of Statesville, Carl Whitener Jr. (Janie) of Mt. Holly, Laurie Jean Chipman (Tom) of Palmer, Alaska, Rose Sims (Brent) of Troutman, Deborah Haney (Michael) of Stallings and Karen Whitener (companion, Michael Parker) of Denton; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Francisco Ramirez of Laredo, Texas.The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Troutman First United Methodist Church Cemetery.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home