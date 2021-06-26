Menu
Lucy Whitener Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Lucy Whitener Miller

June 25, 2021

Lucy Whitener Miller, 87, of Statesville, passed away Friday morning, June 25, 2021.

Born in Webb County, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Francisco Ramirez and Maria DeLaLuz Tenorio Ramirez. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Whitener Sr.; her second husband, Glenn E. Miller; and brothers, Antonio and Pedro Ramirez.

Lucy worked as a Teacher's Aide at Northview Elementary for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved her grandchildren, enjoyed traveling throughout the states, and was very artistic.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Cockerham of Statesville, Carl Whitener Jr. (Janie) of Mt. Holly, Laurie Jean Chipman (Tom) of Palmer, Alaska, Rose Sims (Brent) of Troutman, Deborah Haney (Michael) of Stallings and Karen Whitener (companion, Michael Parker) of Denton; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brother, Francisco Ramirez of Laredo, Texas.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Troutman First United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
