The Rev. Luther Presley Gamble



The Rev. Luther Presley Gamble, 76, departed this life Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m., at Living Water Ministry in Troutman. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Gamble family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 19, 2022.