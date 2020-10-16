Lynne MaxwellLynne Bratton Maxwell, 69, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House, surrounded by family and friends.Lynne was born in Guilford County, May 12, 1951, to the late Theodore "Ted" Bratton and Alma Lorena McNabb Bratton.She was a graduate of Western Guilford High School's Class of '69 and UNC Greensboro where she graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in chemistry.On Sept. 19, 2002, she married Terry Miller Maxwell, who survives.In addition to her husband, Terry, Lynne is survived by her daughter, Tori G. Hudgins (Josh) and granddaughter, Rachel Lorena Hudgins, both of Statesville. She is also survived by a brother, retired Capt. Randy Bratton (Kay) of Rome, Ga., along with nephew, John Bratton (Anna), and niece, Beth Bratton.The Maxwell family has been loving and supportive over the last number of years. In particularly father-in-law, Billy Maxwell of Burlington, and sister-in-law, Karen Maxwell Spangler (Howard) of Lexington, N.C. Also, Mendie Maxwell Timberlake (Todd), along with children, Brittney Timberlake and Ryan McKenzie (Whitney) of California.Lynne was employed with Southeastern Laboratories of Goldsboro for 34 years where she worked as an industrial chemist in sales. Her customers were more like family, many being with her for more than 30 years.Lynne loved spending time with family and friends, traveling as long as there was sand and water involved. She had a passion for genealogy, known as the "McNabb Lady" in the online community. She instilled her love for family and heritage in her daughter and granddaughter.Lynne was very proud of Tori, more than her daughter and friend, always a "partner in crime." With the birth of granddaughter, Rachel, the triangle was complete, and their time together was pure joy.Husband Terry Maxwell was friend, partner, and constant companion. The 18 years of marriage was some of the happiest of her life.A service to celebrate to the life of Lynne Maxwell will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at Rocky Mount U.M.C., with Pastor Georgianne Hartline officiating. The family will visit with at the church friends for one hour prior to the service. Due to the current government mandated COVID-19 restrictions, the family has requested that attendees please practice social distancing and masks will be required.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home