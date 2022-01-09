Mable Moore
Mable Summers Litaker Moore, 92, completed her amazing journey on this earth, passing away peacefully at her home Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, and surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Olin, the daughter of the late Kelly Emerson Litaker and Ola Geneva Summers Litaker.
She graduated from Harmony High in 1948 and has stayed very active in their alumni celebrations. In that same year, she married Clarence Moore creating a life together for almost 40 years.
Mable began her working career at Jefferson Standard Life Insurance, Holland Transfer Company, and at the N.C. Department of Transportation. She retired in 1992 from the N.C. Department of Revenue as a collections officer. Through her determination and work ethics, she received one of her proudest professional achievements as North Carolina Revenue Employee of the Year.
Mable was a proud member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and was on many committees throughout the years. She truly enjoyed the love of serving others and the Christian fellowship of its members.
Travelling both locally and globally she took many trips with family, friends, and tour groups, and loved to look at maps and brochures of all the places she had been. One of her favorite trips was to Ireland to visit the home of her ancestors.
Mable was always amazed at the changes in the world over her 92 years. Growing up without electricity or running water, cooking on a wood stove while trying to regulate the temperature, waiting on a school bus that may or may not come, and working in the fields were part of everyday life. She grew to become excited to hear the train whistle in the distance, forecasting rain, which meant they would forgo the fields and attend school the next day. She often told stories of riding in the wagon to take cotton to the mill in Statesville and of going once each year to visit a great aunt in Winston-Salem. But Mable's greatest joy was in family and friends. She loved visits, phone calls, cards, and pictures. She had a wonderful life and had a life well lived.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughter whom she loved dearly, Pamela Moore Harrelson, and son-in-law, Rod, of Morganton; her two grandchildren, Evan Harrelson (Leah) of Hudson, and Heather Harrelson of Wilmington; and three great-grandchildren, Carley Harrelson, Emilee Harrelson, and Frank Harrelson. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Bobby Moore (Ruth), Ralph Moore (Sylvia); sister-in-law, Sylvia Moore; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Moore, who passed in 1987; her sisters and their husbands, Joan and Joe Renegar, and Helen and Elmer Benge; brothers-in-law, Johnnie Moore, Leroy Moore, Bill Moore, and Edgar Moore; nephew, Joey Renegar; and also special friend, Leo Johnson.
Private burial will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16, at Oakwood Cemetery, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m., at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Chris Fitzgerald officiating. The family will visit with friends following the Service.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial U.M.C., 825 Wesley Dr., Statesville, NC 28677 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.