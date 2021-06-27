Madeline BradburnMrs. Alice Madeline Collins Bradburn, 88, of Troutman, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care.She was born March 13, 1933, a daughter of the late Conway Vernam (C.V.) and Mollie Sims Collins. She was a graduate of Troutman High School and attended Kings Business College in Charlotte. She worked at Troutman Shirt Co. /Troutman Industries for 18 years, leaving as the treasurer's assistant. She later retired from the engineering department at Kewaunee Scientific.Madeline was a former member of Professional Secretaries International (P.S.I.) and previously served on the Troutman planning and zoning board. For several years, she was a SHIIP volunteer, assisting seniors with medicare coverage options. She was a member of the HELP Ministries of Troutman; from its inception, she helped deliver meals and also answered the food pantry line for 15 years until her health no longer allowed. In 2012, Madeline was recognized as the Troutman Citizen of the Year.She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troutman and had served on various boards during the years. She was a former member of the United Methodist Women and the Women of the Church. In the 1970s/80s Madeline was an active volunteer with the Troutman schools as well as being a member of the Troutman Garden Club. She was also an avid bird watcher.Madeline was married Nov. 24, 1971, to Kenneth B. Bradburn, who preceded her in death in January 1992. She was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Bertha and Clinton Stewart.She is survived by a son, Kenneth "Kenny" B. Bradburn Jr. of Troutman and partner, Jim Hall; sister, Shelby Honeycutt (Jerry) of Mooresville; special niece, Carla Honeycutt Gray (Van) of Waco, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral home, and at other times will be gathered at the family home in Troutman. The funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at First United Methodist Church in Troutman with Pastor Jeff Hamrick officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Barry Honeycutt, Len Swaim, Scott Terry, Steven Johnson, Bill Hill and Rod BeverlyMemorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 717, Troutman, NC 28166; HELP Ministries of Troutman, P.O. Box 151, Troutman, NC 28166; or to Hospice of Iredell County.The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to two devoted caregivers who allowed Madeline to remain in her home as long as possible, Sylvia Wright and Betty Thompson, as well as the staff and Management at Maple Leaf Healthcare in Statesville.Troutman Funeral Home