Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Madeline Bradburn
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Madeline Bradburn

Mrs. Alice Madeline Collins Bradburn, 88, of Troutman, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral home. The funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at First United Methodist Church in Troutman with Pastor Jeff Hamrick officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.