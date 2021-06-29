Madeline BradburnMrs. Alice Madeline Collins Bradburn, 88, of Troutman, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral home. The funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at First United Methodist Church in Troutman with Pastor Jeff Hamrick officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.Troutman Funeral Home