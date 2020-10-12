Mae ThompsonEula Mae Jones Thompson, 90, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020.Mrs. Thompson was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Jason Reidie Jones and Bula Goodman Jones. She attended Troutman City Schools and was married to the late J.C. Thompson, who passed away in 1993. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.She is survived by three children, Sandra Davis of Mooresville, Ricky Lynn Thompson of Statesville, Tammy Sue Fleming of Statesville; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Edith Martin of Lincolnton; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert Andrew Jones, Jason Roy Jones, Carl Allen Jones, Vernon Lee "Bum" Jones and Annie Louise Jones.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Troutman Funeral Home with the Rev. J.B. Parker Jr. officiating. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, prior to the service.Troutman Funeral Home