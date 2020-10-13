Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mae Thompson
Mae Thompson

Eula Mae Jones Thompson, 90, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Mrs. Thompson was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Jason Reidie Jones and Bula Goodman Jones. She attended Troutman City Schools and was married to the late J.C. Thompson, who passed away in 1993. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by three children, Sandra Davis of Mooresville, Ricky Lynn Thompson of Statesville, Tammy Sue Fleming of Statesville; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Edith Martin of Lincolnton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Robert Andrew Jones, Jason Roy Jones, Carl Allen Jones, Vernon Lee "Bum" Jones and Annie Louise Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Troutman Funeral Home with the Rev. J.B. Parker Jr. officiating. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.