Margaret Carrigan Moore



January 22, 1935 - June 26, 2021



Mrs. Margaret Carrigan Moore, 86, of Fleming Island, Fla., formerly of Troutman, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.



Margaret was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Statesville.



She was a member of Troutman Baptist Church. She worked at Troutman Industries/Vanity Fair for over 30 years, then she worked at R. Gregory Jewelry and Carolina Barbecue until her retirement in 2009. Her passion was working in the yard and her flowers.



Survivors include her son, Terry Moore (Diane) of Pickens, S.C.; daughter, Jana M. Sharpe (Dennis) of Fleming Island, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Chris Sharpe (Ali), Heather Badger (John), Jarred Moore (Christy), Seth Moore, ErinAnn Moore, Nathaniel Moore, Maggie Moore, Addie Moore, and Alyse Moore; eight great-grandchildren, Lex, Cian, Caden, Kole, Scarlett, Conner, Ava, and Ella; one sister, Mary Miller; and two brothers, Veldon Carrigan and Bud Carrigan.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Moore; and one grandson, Josiah Moore.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 4, at 3 p.m., at Troutman Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m., at the church.



Memorials may be sent to Troutman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 275, Troutman, NC 28166.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 29, 2021.