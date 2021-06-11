Margaret MorrisonMay 19, 1938 - June 9, 2021Margaret Yvonne Duncan Morrison, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She had been in declining health for the last several months.Margaret was born May 19, 1938, in Burke County, to Robert Everett Duncan and Ola Brittain Duncan.She later moved to Statesville, and graduated from Statesville High School in 1956. She met the love of her life, David Brady Morrison, while attending Mars Hill College in 1957. The two met under unusual circumstances — they were introduced to one another by Margaret's roommate, Pat Campbell. It was a successful introduction because Pat was the matron of honor at David and Margaret's wedding in 1961, shortly after David's discharge from the U.S. Army. The couple moved to Winston-Salem and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in January 2021. Margaret was a member of Clemmons First Baptist Church but most recently attended Agape Faith Church in Clemmons. She was a former employee of Walmart, where she worked in the Fabrics and Crafts Department for a number of years.Margaret was predeceased by her parents as well as a brother, Lowell Ellis Brittain, formerly of Charlotte.She is survived by her devoted husband, David B. Morrison of the home; a son, Michael D. Morrison and his wife, Charlotte, of Walnut Cove; a granddaughter, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Morrison of Walnut Cove; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles Sidney Morrison and Becky Norman; and a nephew, Charles Sidney Morrison Jr. of Clemmons.Margaret will lie in state at Nicholson Funeral Home, Sunday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and then taken to the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a graveside service at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Liz Troyer officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.Memorials may be given to Concord Presbyterian Church, 38657 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home