Margaret Roberta "Lady" Starks-Feimster
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Margaret "Lady" Roberta Starks-Feimster

Margaret Roberta Starks-Feimster, 88, departed this earth to be with her heavenly father Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness.

Margaret was born in Troutman, Feb. 12, 1932. Affectionately known as "Lady," Margaret was the mother of six children; the grandmother of 16; and the great-grandmother of 15.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Zion Wesley A.M.E. Zion Church, 133 Zion Wesley Rd. in Troutman.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 13, 2022.
133 Zion Wesley Rd., Troutman, NC
