Marge TealJuly 21, 1945 - November 7, 2020Marge Teal, 75, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Jurney's of Statesville.She was born in Cook County, Ill., to the late Bill and Romanda Wilder, July 21, 1945.Marge was married to her best friend and soul mate, Billy Teal, Sept. 11, 1965, and together they shared 55 loving years. They were inseparable and together their marriage brought two children, Janet Teal Hebner and Michael Teal, who both survive. She also had a four-legged son, Bo-Bo, who is 12. She has three grandchildren, Adam Hebner, Katie Lewis (Michael) and Tony Kickles; and three great-grandchildren, Tucker Lewis, Abigail Hebner and Isla Mae Hebner. She also has a brother who survives, Richard Wilder (Nancy).Marge was a loving wife, caring mother, compassionate grand and great-grandmother and a loyal friend. Marge met Billy while they were both in the Army. Billy had trained Marge to take over his job and the two have been together ever since. They loved traveling places together and being with the family that she so dearly loved. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and was very involved within the church.A visitation for Marge will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Statesville at 1 p.m. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home