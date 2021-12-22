Marie Frances Baggarly PowellApril 16, 1935 - December 20, 2021Marie Frances Baggarly Powell, of Statesville, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.Marie was born April 16, 1935, to the late Floyd and Lula Frances Steelman Baggarly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Thomas Powell; three siblings, Charlie Lee Baggarly, Dorothy Richardson (the Rev. Harding), and Margaret Cranfill.She is survived by daughter, Joan Powell Hepler (Dean); son, Thomas Dale "Pete" Powell (Diane); grandchildren, Michelle Helper (David Lingle), Michael Hepler (Amber), Brad Powell (Shannon); great-grandchild, Miceala Hepler (Kameron Sherrill); sister, Mary Nicholson (Worth); and numerous nieces and nephews.Mrs. Powell attended Harmony High School and retired from the Iredell-Statesville school system. Marie loved God and enjoyed reading her Bible. She loved her family and always shared how proud she was of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She never missed an opportunity to tell anyone she met, even total strangers, how much her family meant to her. Marie was a huge NASCAR fan, and she really loved animals, especially her beagle, Bob.Marie will lie in state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 23. A small graveside service will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens Thursday, at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Ervil Jones officiating.Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28677; Rescue Ranch, 1424 Turnersburg Hwy, Statesville, NC, 28677; or New Hope Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 149 New Hope Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home