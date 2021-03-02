Menu
Marie Colvard Stafford
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Marie Colvard Stafford

October 11, 1926 - February 26, 2021

Marie Colvard Stafford, 94, of Rougemont, formerly of Statesville, passed away at her residence Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Born in Watauga County, Oct. 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Hardy Lee Colvard and Nettie Hodges Colvard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Gill; and one son, Lloyd Garris.

Mrs. Stafford was a former member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and retired from J.P. Stevens as a seamstress.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Arville Stafford; children, Mary High (Tim), Louise Millsaps (Curtis), Sylvia Fox (John), Danny Garris (Vickie), Barbara Neese (Richard) and Melissa Stafford Tucker (Jeffery); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Einstein.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Tim Tucker and Terry Long officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy Stafford, Curtis Millsaps, Houston Garris, Ricky Gemes, Matthew Neese and Joseph Lancaster Jr.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 2, 2021.
I miss you every day Mother. Will always love you.
Melissa Stafford-Tucker
March 24, 2021
I´m sad to read of your family´s loss. I´ll always remember talking with Joseph and Dalmer at M&H, and the laughs and good times Tim and I shared at his home, and at R&S. My condolences to all of the Stafford family.
Danny Moose
March 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
March 3, 2021
In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place no one will ever fill.
LOUISE MILLSAPS
March 2, 2021
