Marie Colvard StaffordOctober 11, 1926 - February 26, 2021Marie Colvard Stafford, 94, of Rougemont, formerly of Statesville, passed away at her residence Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.Born in Watauga County, Oct. 11, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Hardy Lee Colvard and Nettie Hodges Colvard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Gill; and one son, Lloyd Garris.Mrs. Stafford was a former member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and retired from J.P. Stevens as a seamstress.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Arville Stafford; children, Mary High (Tim), Louise Millsaps (Curtis), Sylvia Fox (John), Danny Garris (Vickie), Barbara Neese (Richard) and Melissa Stafford Tucker (Jeffery); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Einstein.A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with the Revs. Tim Tucker and Terry Long officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service.Serving as pallbearers will be Timmy Stafford, Curtis Millsaps, Houston Garris, Ricky Gemes, Matthew Neese and Joseph Lancaster Jr.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home