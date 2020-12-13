Marion Kelly CullerMrs. Marion Julia Keorlet Kelly Culler, 86, of Statesville, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Marion was born in Union County, N.J., and was the daughter of the late John Keorlet and Julia Griskus Keorlet.Marion married Thomas James Kelly and after his passing later married Charles Culler, who also preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by a son, Jackie Kelly; her sisters, Eleanor Borkowski, Dorothy Fortus and Elaine Kandl; and brothers, Sonny Keorlet and Tommy Keorlet.Marion worked for Johnson Greenhouse for a number of years before moving to Emerald Isle and enjoyed the beautiful coastal living. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking and had a passion and talent for arranging flowers. Marion was devoted to her family and cherished spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by all.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jimmy Kelly of Anderson, S.C.; daughter, Kathy Sparks of Statesville; grandchildren, Adam Sparks (Christy), Anna Kelly Sparks, Jenna K. Nelson (Brady), John Kelly (Stephanie), Sara K. Williams (Joshua); seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving friends and family.A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Thomas Kessler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Her body will lie-in-state starting at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, leading up to the visitation from 7 to 9 p.m., Monday evening at the funeral home.Nicholson Funeral Home