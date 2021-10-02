Menu
Mark Houston
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
West Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Mark Houston

Mark Jeffrey Houston, 63, of Stony Point, passed away, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home.

Mark was born July 14, 1958, in Iredell County, and was the son of Priscilla Stewart Houston and the late Hal "Eddie" Houston. He was a graduate of West Iredell High School and married Betty Lynn Houston, who survives. He was a landscaper for a number of years and worked for Lentz Septic & CommScope. He enjoyed learning to play the banjo and loved riding his Harley-Davidson.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mark is survived by a brother, Scott Houston (Debbie); two nieces, Erica Peake (Brian), Emily Addison (Jamie); two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Marvin United Methodist Church with Pastor Anne Tavenner and Jeff Carson officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in the Union Cemetery will follow.

Memorials may be made to Union Cemetery c/o Marvin UMC; or a local charity of the donor's choice.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Marvin United Methodist Church
Oct
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Marvin United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family. So sorry for your loss. Will continue to pray for you.
Blackie and Janet Shaver
October 10, 2021
Our prayers are with your family.
Lisa & Roger Morrow
October 6, 2021
Priscilla and Family, Our deepest condolences to all of you at this sad time. May God comfort each of you and give you strength as you face the days ahead. Love and Prayers.
Steve & Debra Moose Byers
Friend
October 4, 2021
