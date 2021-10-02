Mark Houston
Mark Jeffrey Houston, 63, of Stony Point, passed away, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home.
Mark was born July 14, 1958, in Iredell County, and was the son of Priscilla Stewart Houston and the late Hal "Eddie" Houston. He was a graduate of West Iredell High School and married Betty Lynn Houston, who survives. He was a landscaper for a number of years and worked for Lentz Septic & CommScope. He enjoyed learning to play the banjo and loved riding his Harley-Davidson.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mark is survived by a brother, Scott Houston (Debbie); two nieces, Erica Peake (Brian), Emily Addison (Jamie); two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Marvin United Methodist Church with Pastor Anne Tavenner and Jeff Carson officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in the Union Cemetery will follow.
Memorials may be made to Union Cemetery c/o Marvin UMC; or a local charity of the donor's choice
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2021.