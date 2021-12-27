To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Marife - So sorry for you loss. I worked with Mark for a number of years and always enjoyed working with him, albeit some very late nights. He was a wealth of knowledge regarding the trucking community and a proud family man. You have my deepest sympathy.
John McAvoy
Work
January 14, 2022
Marife - so very sorry to hear. Mark is much of the reason for Rand McNally´s success in entering and becoming #1 in the truck GPS market, beating out Garmin and everyone else by a huge margin. I´ve never met someone as dedicated to helping truck drivers and others, totally outside of work hours, even driving out to meet drivers at truck stops to help debug or help them with their units.
I feel honored that he took the time to reach out and contact me at Cobra, and then without even knowing me, inviting to do ride alongs with him in his truck. At night he would be texting to you in the lower bunk while I was in the upper! I learned so much from him and will always be grateful.
Our thoughts are with you.
Dave
Dave Marsh
Friend
January 14, 2022
Marife - I'm so sorry to hear about Mark. I missed working with him at MATS and GATS these past few years. He was such proud father who loved showing me pictures of his little girl. My thoughts are with you.
Linda Pappalardo
Work
January 14, 2022
Marife - I am so terribly sorry to hear of Mark's passing. I loved working with him and seeing him, you and beautiful little Mac at the shows. My heart is with you.
Kendra Ensor
Work
January 14, 2022
I am so so sorry to hear this.Mark was a super nice guy. He did some work for me and I was looking forward to working with him again. My deepest condolences to you and your family.Debbie Breen-Fattorini
Debbie Breen-Fattorini
January 8, 2022
Sending my condolences and sympathy
Richetts
January 1, 2022
To the Kling family i am sincerely hurt for you, Mark will forever be in my memory for he was such a great man, he showed me everything i know and for that his family will forever live in my prayers!! See you on the other side Mark!
Billy Parks
Friend
December 30, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about your loss..Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time
HOLLY AND AARON HICE
December 28, 2021
Marife,
Mike and I are really sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. Please know that you are in our thought and prayers! Mike & Vicki Kenyon