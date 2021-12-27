Marife - so very sorry to hear. Mark is much of the reason for Rand McNally´s success in entering and becoming #1 in the truck GPS market, beating out Garmin and everyone else by a huge margin. I´ve never met someone as dedicated to helping truck drivers and others, totally outside of work hours, even driving out to meet drivers at truck stops to help debug or help them with their units. I feel honored that he took the time to reach out and contact me at Cobra, and then without even knowing me, inviting to do ride alongs with him in his truck. At night he would be texting to you in the lower bunk while I was in the upper! I learned so much from him and will always be grateful. Our thoughts are with you. Dave

Dave Marsh Friend January 14, 2022