Marlene Ruth Icenhour Hendren
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC
Marlene Ruth Icenhour Hendren

October 27, 1943 - December 29, 2021

Marlene Ruth Icenhour Hendren, 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her residence.

Marlene was born Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1943, to the late Marlow Ray Icenhour and Lois Ellen Icenhour.

Marlene worked for Sherrill Furniture and Icenhour Furniture. She enjoyed doing yard work and growing flowers and loved horses. Marlene was of the Lutheran Faith.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary, and Vinson Icenhour.

Those left to cherish the memory of Marlene, include her husband of 58 years, Clyde Hendren; son, Bradley D. Hendren (Dawn); two grandchildren, Bradley "Darian" Hendren II, and Grayson Hunter Hendren; and special friend, Glenda Kanupp.

Marlene will lie in state Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan, 3, at 1: p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery. The Revs. Neil Walker and Darren Earp will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Alexander Funeral Service

www.alexfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Taylorsville City Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Her work on earth was done and she had been welcomed into God's heavenly kingdom. She will be forever free of the earthly things she endured. When things look down in your lives, look up and know she is looking back down on you with all the love only she had for each of you. May God bring you comfort and peace during this time. Praying for all of you.
Dalene and Bill Bartle
Family
January 1, 2022
