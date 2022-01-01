Marlene Ruth Icenhour Hendren
October 27, 1943 - December 29, 2021
Marlene Ruth Icenhour Hendren, 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at her residence.
Marlene was born Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1943, to the late Marlow Ray Icenhour and Lois Ellen Icenhour.
Marlene worked for Sherrill Furniture and Icenhour Furniture. She enjoyed doing yard work and growing flowers and loved horses. Marlene was of the Lutheran Faith.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary, and Vinson Icenhour.
Those left to cherish the memory of Marlene, include her husband of 58 years, Clyde Hendren; son, Bradley D. Hendren (Dawn); two grandchildren, Bradley "Darian" Hendren II, and Grayson Hunter Hendren; and special friend, Glenda Kanupp.
Marlene will lie in state Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Jan, 3, at 1: p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery. The Revs. Neil Walker and Darren Earp will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iredell Hospice, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 1, 2022.