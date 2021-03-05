Martha Lorraine Johnson Kale
Martha Lorraine Johnson Kale, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 4, 2021.
She was born March 4, 1941, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Spencer Witt Johnson Sr. and Marguerite Albea Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bonner C. Kale.
Martha was a lady of faith, she was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she worked in the nursery with the children and was in the choir. She worked at Junk and Stuff as a florist and enjoyed arranging flowers of all kinds. Martha loved the beach, crafting and reading; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jackie L. Beaver and husband, Michael; son, Jody C. Kale; grandson, Michael Ray Kelley and wife, Caitlin; canine companion, BeeBee; feline companion, Mamma Kitty; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front St., Statesville, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in Statesville.
