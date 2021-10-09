Menu
Martha A. Isenhour Merrill
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Martha A. Isenhour Merrill

February 25, 1943 - October 6, 2021

Mrs. Martha A. Isenhour Merrill, 78, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Martha was born Feb. 25, 1943, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Clarence Isenhour and Ethel Avis Bost Isenhour. She worked in textiles and retired from William T. Burnett. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Statesville. She was a kind gentle lady always looking after others.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dean Merrill; son, Michael Merrill; sister, Judy Rivera; and brothers, Kermit Isenhour and Clifton Isenhour.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Sabrina Whitesides and husband, Larry, of Iredell County; sons, Dean Merrill and Jimmy Merrill, both of Iredell County; grandchildren, Shelly Higdon and husband, Clayton, Brooke Carter and husband, Trey, Jake Merrill, Samuel Merrill, Travis Merrill, Abigail Merrill, and Willie Whitesides and wife, Darlana; great-grandchildren, Terah Higdon, Luke Higdon, Tyler Merrill, Leanna Klein, Taven Jones, Makenzie Carter; sisters, Joyce Josey, Sylvia Sipes, Karen Isenhour all of Iredell County; brothers, Dwight Isenhour and Gary Isenhour and wife, Maria all of Iredell County; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 168 Lookout Dam Rd. in Statesville, NC 28677. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

www.adamsfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Homes
307 Main Avenue Drive, Taylorsville, NC
Oct
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home Chapel Taylorsville
307 Main Ave Dr, Taylorsville, NC
