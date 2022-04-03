Menu
Martha Reid Mitchell
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Home - Taylorsville
307 Main Ave Drive
Taylorsville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Home
Martha Reid Mitchell

May 16, 1946 - April 1, 2022

Martha Reid Mitchell, 75, of Stony Point, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, surrounded by family, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born May 16, 1946, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late William Paul Reid and Lorene Miller Reid.

Martha loved riding the Harley with her husband and a child's laugh always made her smile. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William Lee Reid, Kenneth Wayne Reid; and a sister, Barbara Randall.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 32 years, Douglas Lynn Mitchell of Stony Point; children, Wesley D. Campbell of Statesville, Angel Ladd (Corey) of Stony Point, Penny Mitchell (Joe) of Taylorsville, Keith Mitchell of Butner; grandchildren, Ashley Marie Ratliff of Hiddenite, Douglas "Little Doug" Ryan Ratliff (Keri) of Stony Point, Nathan Vincent Fuller (Bailey) of Bethlehem, Athena Lynn Huffman of Taylorsville; great-grandchildren, Adaleigh, Blayke, Blayne, Paelyn, Rhett, Holston, and Faith; brother, Paul Edward Reid; sisters, Margaret Combs and Linda Stewart all of Statesville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Services

www.adamsfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 3, 2022.
