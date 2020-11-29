Menu
Martha Oswalt Meacham
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Martha Oswalt Meacham

February 14, 1928 - November 23, 2020

Martha Ostwalt Meacham passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Martha was born Feb. 14, 1928, to Carl Deal Ostwalt and Regina Robbins Ostwalt. At an early age she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. As long as her health allowed Martha was a Sunday school teacher and was involved with WMU.

On June 30, 1956, Martha married Harold "Hal" Clark Meacham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hal; her parents; brothers, Ben Ostwalt and Dent Ostwalt; and sister, Julia Shumake.

At Martha's request there will be no funeral or memorial services. A private burial will at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Western Avenue Baptist Church.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
