Mary Dishman
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Mary Dishman

March 3, 1938 - June 27, 2021

Mary Lou Dishman, 83, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home.

Mary was born March 3, 1938, in Statesville, the daughter of the late Edward Dishman and Darlin McDaniel Dishman. Mary worked at Thomasville Furniture as a machinist for many years before retiring. Mary loved playing bingo. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Barnette; and two sisters, Cathleen Wallace and Daisy Dishman.

She is survived by five sons, Lonnie Lambert (Virginia), Donnie Lambert, Samuel Lambert (Bonnie), Bobby Lambert (Sherry), and Randy Lambert; one sister, Flossie Bustle; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Troutman Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 1, at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Scott Bustle.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your Loss, Mary was such a Loving person, if I can do anything Please let me know, you all are in my Prayers
Stephanie Bustle
Family
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Lonnie, Donnie, Sam, Bobby and Randy she was a sweet lady and was always my mom she will be miss love you momma Mary tell momma Judy I say hello love you
Cynthia Head
Family
June 28, 2021
