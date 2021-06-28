Mary Dishman
March 3, 1938 - June 27, 2021
Mary Lou Dishman, 83, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home.
Mary was born March 3, 1938, in Statesville, the daughter of the late Edward Dishman and Darlin McDaniel Dishman. Mary worked at Thomasville Furniture as a machinist for many years before retiring. Mary loved playing bingo. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Barnette; and two sisters, Cathleen Wallace and Daisy Dishman.
She is survived by five sons, Lonnie Lambert (Virginia), Donnie Lambert, Samuel Lambert (Bonnie), Bobby Lambert (Sherry), and Randy Lambert; one sister, Flossie Bustle; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Troutman Funeral Home, Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 1, at Troutman Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m., with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Scott Bustle.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
