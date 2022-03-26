Mary HammMary Elizabeth Frye Mayberry Hamm, 76, of Statesville, died, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.She was born in Iredell County, April 3, 1945, to the late Avery P. Frye and Audrey Crews Frye. She was also preceded in death by husbands, Silas "Buddy" Mayberry and Larry C. Hamm.Mary enjoyed reading, watching t.v., and going out to eat. She was a great cook and enjoyed the holidays. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and her dog, Baby.Those left to cherish her memory include a son, David Mayberry (Dawn) of West Jefferson; three daughters, Sherry Frye (James Griffie) of Union Grove, Janice Starnes (Woodrow) of Statesville, and Sharon Johnson (Tony) of Statesville; brother, James Frye (Diane); five grandchildren, Tracy Barker, Jesse Kennedy, Lillianna Mayberry, Hunter Johnson and Luke Johnson; and four great-grandchildren, Colt Barker, Taylor Barker, Cody Barker and Caleb Barker.A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ervel Jones and Pastor Terry Myers officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service. A private entombment will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 149 New Hope Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home