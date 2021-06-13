Mary Susan "Sue" Haskins KnoxMarch 20, 1933 - June 10, 2021Mary Susan "Sue" Haskins Knox, 88, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her residence.Born in Randolph County, March 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Graham Haskins and Mary Louis Kemp Haskins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David C. Knox in 1997; and her sister, Theresa Summers.Sue spent 34 years in education, first beginning as a teacher and later retiring as a Media Specialist. She served in Rowan, Iredell and Davie Counties.She was a member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on the Church Session.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ben Knox and Clark Knox (Rita), all of Cleveland, N.C.; grandchildren, Megan K. Harris (Chris) and Caleb Knox; stepgrandchildren, Tracy Perry and Gail McCarty; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Nick, Zack and Zoey Harris.A private graveside service will be held Sunday, June 13, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Bill Thrailkill officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2055 3rd Creek Church Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home