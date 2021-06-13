Menu
Mary Susan "Sue" Knox
1933 - 2021
Mary Susan "Sue" Haskins Knox

March 20, 1933 - June 10, 2021

Mary Susan "Sue" Haskins Knox, 88, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her residence.

Born in Randolph County, March 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Graham Haskins and Mary Louis Kemp Haskins. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David C. Knox in 1997; and her sister, Theresa Summers.

Sue spent 34 years in education, first beginning as a teacher and later retiring as a Media Specialist. She served in Rowan, Iredell and Davie Counties.

She was a member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and served on the Church Session.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ben Knox and Clark Knox (Rita), all of Cleveland, N.C.; grandchildren, Megan K. Harris (Chris) and Caleb Knox; stepgrandchildren, Tracy Perry and Gail McCarty; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Nick, Zack and Zoey Harris.

A private graveside service will be held Sunday, June 13, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Bill Thrailkill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2055 3rd Creek Church Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue was such a special person, always ready to help with anything she could. I will never forget all the help she was helping me navigate Baptist Hospital when Bill and David were both there. Love to all of you. NancyWetmore
Nancy Wetmore
Friend
June 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family! Sue was such a special lady! Remember trips to the farm and picnicking on the ground under the trees. Classes really enjoyed trips. Clark taking wagon ride through the fields. Such awesome memories. Thanks Sue for sharing your home and farm memories!
Doris Church
June 14, 2021
Love you and will always remember you!!
Sarah Day
Friend
June 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Danny and Gina Gabriel
Friend
June 13, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
June 13, 2021
