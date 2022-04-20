Menu
Mary Jean Bridges Lentz
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
Stony Point United Methodist Church
Mary Jean Bridges Lentz

November 11, 1923 - April 17, 2022

Mary Jean Bridges Lentz, 98, of Stony Point, died Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home, after a brief illness.

She was born in Heath Springs, S.C., Nov. 11, 1923, and was the daughter of the late John Marion Bridges Sr., and Eugenia Beckham Bridges.

Mrs. Lentz was a graduate of Winthrop College in Rock Hill, S.C. She proudly served in our nation's war effort during World War II as an employee of the Charlotte Plant of the United States Rubber Company, working with other brave women to place detonators in anti-aircraft shells. She was a dedicated public school teacher in both South Carolina and North Carolina, and was a life-long member of Stony Point United Methodist Church. She was a talented artist, avid reader, and generous giver, supporting her children and many grandchildren in the pursuit of their degrees and careers. Her love for a plate of fried oysters was only surpassed by her love for her family, and she was cherished by all who knew her.

Mrs. Lentz was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Woodrow Lentz; brother, John Marion Bridges Jr.; and son, Danny Charles Lentz.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Tony Lentz and wife, Alicia Bergey Lentz, of State College, Pa., Clark Lentz and wife, Doris Bennett Lentz of Blacksburg, Va.; two daughters, Jean Lentz of Statesville, and Mary Lentz Steudle and husband, James Steudle, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Janice Queen Lentz of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Judy Ball and all the other devoted caregivers for their love and support.

Funeral services will be conducted at Stony Point United Methodist Church, in Stony Point, Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. The Revs. Mickey Moree and Donnie Durham will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church, after the service. A graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery in Heath Springs, S.C., Friday, April 22, 4 p.m.

A celebration of life rocket launch will be held this summer in Stony Point, for extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Women of Stony Point United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 120, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 20, 2022.
Kathy and Clarence Birkhead
April 19, 2022
