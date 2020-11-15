Mary "Carolyn" McCoy
March 19, 1936 - November 5, 2020
Mary "Carolyn" McCoy, 84, wife of Phillip McCoy of Iva, S.C., formerly of Statesville, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C.
Born in Chambersburg Township, March 19, 1936, she was the only daughter of the late Omer Fields McCoy and the late Mary Rosanna Smith McCoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jim McCoy. She enjoyed a rambunctious and active life on a farm. Her courage, compassion and ability to learn enabled her to be an accomplished seamstress, wife, mother, and caregiver.
For over 40 years Carolyn served with love and skill in the childcare field. The majority of those years were as the Director at Covenant Child Care Center, a ministry of Covenant A.R.P. Church in Statesville. She will be missed by generations of children she cared for and staff she mentored. She was an active member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Statesville for all the years of her adult life, and served in many roles with joy and faithfulness.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Yates (Rodney); brothers, Bill McCoy (Wanda), Jay McCoy (Nettie), and Ed McCoy (Connie); and sister-in-law Dot McCoy.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; act.alz.org
.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, S.C.
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 15, 2020.