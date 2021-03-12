Menu
Mary Julia Nantz
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Mary Julia Nantz

Mrs. Mary Julia Thompson Nantz, 98, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Autumn Care of Statesville.

Mary Julia was born Jan. 15, 1923, to the late Fletcher and Mary Norris Thompson. She was a native of Iredell County, graduating from Scotts High School. In 1942, she married Leonard William Nantz, who passed away in 2008, following 63 years of marriage. Also preceding her in death were three brothers, Henry Fletcher "Doc" Thompson (Ruth), Flake Adam Thompson (Doris) and James Ray Thompson (Jewel); and half brother, Frank Hartness (Pearl).

She is survived by one son, John F. Nantz (Mary T.); two grandchildren, Melanie Taylor (David) and Stephen Nantz (Alyssa); great-grandchild, Riley Elizabeth Taylor; and sisters-in-laws, Doris Thompson and Jewel Thompson.

Mrs. Nantz worked for a period of time in the cafeteria for the Iredell County schools and later worked until she retired from J.C. Penny, in their catalog department. She was a member of Society Baptist Church, where she was a member of the adult ladies Sunday school class. She loved her family, retirement, living on the farm, and visiting friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 14, at Society Baptist Church. Family visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., in the church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Care of Statesville and Hospice of Iredell County for their loving care of Mrs. Nantz while in their care.

Memorials may be made to Society Baptist Church, Gideon International or the charity of the donor's choice.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Society Baptist Church
NC
Mar
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Society Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julia was a very sweet and caring person. I always enjoyed seeing her and Leonard in the office. Many times we talked about gardening. They were the type of people in the practice I loved! Sadly time moves on for all of us
James M RHYNE MD
March 14, 2021
