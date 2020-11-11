Mary Neil Rumple ShookMary Neil Rumple Shook, 86, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.She was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Jess Rumple and Katherine McCoy Rumple. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Clarence Shook.Mary was a lady of faith who loved the Lord and helping others. Her grandchildren were precious to her and so were her children. She was most happy when helping others, a smile that could light up the room and a personality to match. She will be missed by all.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vickie Waddell; sons, Tommy Shook (Mellisa) and Roger Shook; five grandchildren, Stacey Queen, Scooter Shook (Samantha), Chase Waddell, Lauren Harwell (Jason), and Kristin Simms (Matt); four great-grandchildren, Kayden Presnell Shook, Blakely Shook, Faith Harwell and Isaac Harwell; brother, Stevie Rumple (Reba Jane); and numerous other loving family and friends.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at New Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, 106 Eufola Rd., in Statesville, with Pastor Jamie Fox officiating.A special thanks to the staff of Heritage Place for the love and care given to our mom.Nicholson Funeral Home