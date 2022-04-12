Mary Louise ShoemakerMarch 24, 1928 - April 9, 2022Mary Louise Shoemaker, 94, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home.Louise was born March 24, 1928, to the late David and Pearl Chapman Horne.Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sam, Earl, Berl, Elbert, and Robert; and sister, Pansy Whiting.Louise leaves behind a loving family: daughter, Rita Grant; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two very special nieces, Pam Blandford, and Cherie Everett.Louise loved her family and her church family at Cornerstone of Victory dearly.The family will hold a memorial service to honor Louise's life Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Grover Crosswhite officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Iredell County.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home